Tanushree Dutta teases return to showbiz, says in talks with big production houses

Actor-model Tanushree Dutta says she is planning to return to movies, after staying away from the film industry for a decade. The 36-year-old actor, who started her journey in the entertainment industry post her Miss India Universe win in 2003 and appeared in films like "Aashiq Banaya Aapne", "Bhagam Bhag" , "Dhol", is credited to have spear headed the '#MeToo' movement in India. She had filed a complaint against actor Nana Patekar in October 2018 in which she accused him of harassing and misbehaving with her while shooting a song on the sets of their film "Horn Ok Pleasss" in 2008. In a lengthy Instagram post, Dutta said she has been offered acting projects both in Hindi and South film industries, adding that she is receiving silent support from bigwigs in the movie business.

"At present I’m in touch with 3 big South film managers who are pitching me for big budget south projects as well as 12 casting offices in Mumbai. "There are powerful industry bigwigs who are giving me silent support in the background as they know the truth and are my well wishers. There are also big production houses I’m talking to for projects in lead roles (sic)," the actor said. She clarified she isn't doing an IT job in Los Angeles as reported. The actor, however, said that she got a job opportunity in the defence sector of the US Government but didn't consider it as she was keen to work in films. Dutta added that she has received offers for web series as well.

"The industry seems far more interested in casting me rather than my arch- enemies. (they only announce projects but none of their projects ever see the light of day & will not)," the former Miss India said. The coronavirus pandemic, Dutta said, has led to uncertainty in shooting schedule hence she is unable to make a concrete announcement. "I recently shot a commercial advertisement in the beauty space and announced that I’m back to work. I’m looking good, getting back my sass as I've lost 15 kgs and there is a strong buzz amongst industry folks of my imminent return to acting!" she added.

The actor said she stayed away from acting in films as she had some unpleasant experiences, but decided to come back to as she wants to "reconsider" her options in Bollywood. "Since I’m an artist at heart who just happened to lose my way away from my craft due to some very very bad human beings and the trouble they caused me, I decided to not be hasty in changing my profession and reconsider what options I have in Bollywood.

"I have a lot of goodwill in Bollywood and Mumbai so I came back to India and will stay here for sometime and will work on some interesting projects," she said..