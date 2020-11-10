Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanushree Dutta teases return to showbiz, says in talks with big production houses

In a lengthy Instagram post, Dutta said she has been offered acting projects both in Hindi and South film industries, adding that she is receiving silent support from bigwigs in the movie business. "At present I’m in touch with 3 big South film managers who are pitching me for big budget south projects as well as 12 casting offices in Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 13:26 IST
Tanushree Dutta teases return to showbiz, says in talks with big production houses

Actor-model Tanushree Dutta says she is planning to return to movies, after staying away from the film industry for a decade. The 36-year-old actor, who started her journey in the entertainment industry post her Miss India Universe win in 2003 and appeared in films like "Aashiq Banaya Aapne", "Bhagam Bhag" , "Dhol", is credited to have spear headed the '#MeToo' movement in India. She had filed a complaint against actor Nana Patekar in October 2018 in which she accused him of harassing and misbehaving with her while shooting a song on the sets of their film "Horn Ok Pleasss" in 2008. In a lengthy Instagram post, Dutta said she has been offered acting projects both in Hindi and South film industries, adding that she is receiving silent support from bigwigs in the movie business.

"At present I’m in touch with 3 big South film managers who are pitching me for big budget south projects as well as 12 casting offices in Mumbai. "There are powerful industry bigwigs who are giving me silent support in the background as they know the truth and are my well wishers. There are also big production houses I’m talking to for projects in lead roles (sic)," the actor said. She clarified she isn't doing an IT job in Los Angeles as reported. The actor, however, said that she got a job opportunity in the defence sector of the US Government but didn't consider it as she was keen to work in films. Dutta added that she has received offers for web series as well.

"The industry seems far more interested in casting me rather than my arch- enemies. (they only announce projects but none of their projects ever see the light of day & will not)," the former Miss India said. The coronavirus pandemic, Dutta said, has led to uncertainty in shooting schedule hence she is unable to make a concrete announcement. "I recently shot a commercial advertisement in the beauty space and announced that I’m back to work. I’m looking good, getting back my sass as I've lost 15 kgs and there is a strong buzz amongst industry folks of my imminent return to acting!" she added.

The actor said she stayed away from acting in films as she had some unpleasant experiences, but decided to come back to as she wants to "reconsider" her options in Bollywood. "Since I’m an artist at heart who just happened to lose my way away from my craft due to some very very bad human beings and the trouble they caused me, I decided to not be hasty in changing my profession and reconsider what options I have in Bollywood.

"I have a lot of goodwill in Bollywood and Mumbai so I came back to India and will stay here for sometime and will work on some interesting projects," she said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

UK redundancies hit record high as job market slumps in Q3

British employers laid off a record number of staff in the third quarter and the jobless rate jumped as the labour market weakened before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measures. A record 314,000 British workers...

Diwali gone up in smoke, say traders facing huge losses after firecracker ban

Traders and shopkeepers in Delhi said their Diwali has gone up in smoke after the ban on all kinds of firecrackers and that they will face huge losses as crackers worth lakhs of rupees have already been stocked by them. The traders and shop...

Indonesia reports 3,779 new coronavirus infections, 72 deaths

Indonesia reported 3,779 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 444,348, data from the countrys COVID-19 task force showed.The data added 72 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number to 14,761. Indonesia has ...

Tokyo Dome says to hold shareholder meeting to vote on activist proposal

Tokyo Dome Corp, owner of the home stadium of Japans Yomiuri Giants baseball club, said on Tuesday it would hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting to vote on an activist proposal to oust its top management.Tokyo Dome has become the late...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020