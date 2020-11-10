Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott to co-star in HBO film 'Oslo'

"His Dark Materials" co-stars Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott are reuniting for "Oslo" , an HBO film based on the Tony Award-winning play by JT Rogers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hollywood heavyweight Steven Spielberg is one of the executive producers on the movie. Rogers is adapting his play, with Tony winner Bartlett Sher directing the Prague-based production.

"Oslo" details the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Wilson plays Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister and Scott essays the role of Terje Rod-Larsen, a sociologist and Mona's husband.

The movie is the second HBO project for the duo after fantasy series "His Dark Materials", whose second season premiered last week. The cast also includes "Fauda" actors Salim Dau, Rotem Kainan, Itzik Cohen, Igal Naor; "Stockholm" actors Sasson Gabai and Dov Glickman, Waleed Zuaiter of "Ramy" fame, Jeff Wilbusch, known for "Unorthodox", and "Thicker Than Water" actor Tobias Zilliacus.

Spielberg executive produces via DreamWorks Pictures alongside Marc Platt, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Bold Films' David Litvak. Rogers and Sher will serve as co-executive producers along with Cambra Overend. Mark Taylor produces with Marc Platt Productions' Jared LeBoff and Adam Siegel and Bold Films' Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters and Svetlana Metkina.