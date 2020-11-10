Jordan Peele's next horror film set for 2022 release

American actor Jordan Peele's next horror film has gotten a release date. The latest from the Oscar-winner will hit theatres on July 22, 2022, via Universal. As per The Hollywood Reporter, there are no details about the project other than it is one of two titles that was mentioned when Peele signed his rich five-year overall feature deal with the studio. He will write, direct and produce both, according to the October 2019 announcement.

The movie will be the follow-up project to Peele's 'Us', which took in USD 255 million at the global box office, it added. It was preceded by 'Get Out', Peele's feature debut, which became a massive success, grossing USD 176 million at the North American box office on a USD 5 million budget.

Other features set for a July 2022 release include 'Captain Marvel 2' and the next 'Indiana Jones' instalment. (ANI)