Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan pick coordinated ensembles for 'Coolie No. 1' promotions

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan on Tuesday picked out coordinated checkered ensembles as they stepped out to promote their upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:36 IST
Actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan on Tuesday picked out coordinated checkered ensembles as they stepped out to promote their upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1.' Dhawan took to Instagram to share two pictures of himself with Sara, where the two "checkmates," were seen posing.

While Dhawan is seen decked up in a yellow and blue checkered shirt which he paired up with white coloured T-shirt underneath and black coloured denim, the Pataudi scion is seen wearing an off-shoulder red and blue dress. The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor chose to keep her hair loose and completed the look with matching open toe heels.

"Check-mate. You fell for the bait. Now please don't hate. Because you are great @saraalikhan95," Varun wrote in the caption. 'Coolie No. 1' is all set to premiere on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on December 25. (ANI)

