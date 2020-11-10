Left Menu
Development News Edition

British artist Hambling sparks furore with nude monument to feminist icon

British artist Maggi Hambling, whose monument to feminist icon Mary Wollstonecraft went on display in London on Tuesday, said the pioneering thinker would be "dancing a jig" over Kamala Harris becoming the first female U.S. vice president.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:34 IST
British artist Hambling sparks furore with nude monument to feminist icon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British artist Maggi Hambling, whose monument to feminist icon Mary Wollstonecraft went on display in London on Tuesday, said the pioneering thinker would be "dancing a jig" over Kamala Harris becoming the first female U.S. vice president. Hambling paid tribute to Wollstonecraft as "the forerunner of feminism" and lamented the lack of statues to women in the British capital, where campaigners say more than 90% of monuments commemorate men.

"Mary Wollstonecraft was a life force in women's battle for freedom," Hambling told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "I think she would be dancing a jig in her grave to celebrate Kamala Harris. She would be incredulous at this marvelous thing that's happened."

Hambling's monument, which shows a naked woman rising out of a tower of intermingling female forms, sparked criticism on social media, with many wondering why a feminist pioneer had been celebrated with a nude. Feminist author Caroline Criado Perez, who led a separate campaign for a statue of women's votes campaigner Millicent Fawcett, said the sculpture was disrespectful to Wollstonecraft.

Others commented that men like Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill would never be commemorated with naked statues. But Hambling, one of Britain's most celebrated contemporary artists, said the sculpture was meant to reflect Wollstonecraft's spirit, not depict her likeness.

Defending her decision to show a naked female figure, she said it represented all women and that clothes defined people and restricted how others responded to them. A champion of women's rights in the 1700s, Wollstonecraft led a colourful and unconventional life - at one point ending up a single mother in the midst of the French Revolution.

Best remembered for her "Vindication of the Rights of Woman" published in 1792, she called for gender equality a century before the suffragettes' campaign for women's voting rights. But Wollstonecraft was written out of history for a long time because of attitudes towards her personal life, which included several affairs.

"She was an almighty force. A monument is long overdue," said Hambling. Her sculpture comes amid a debate over the cultural significance of public statues and calls to commemorate more women.

"There's certainly been as many important women as important men, and it's terrible there's such a lack of monuments," Hambling said. 'ROCKET OF HOPE'

Author Bee Rowlatt, who has led a 10-year campaign for a monument, said Wollstonecraft's ideas had changed the world, but her legacy was buried in a "sustained misogynistic attack" following her death in childbirth aged 38. "Today we are finally putting this injustice to rights," she added.

Cast in silvered bronze, "A Sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft" sits on a plinth bearing Wollstonecraft's quote: "I do not wish women to have power over men, but over themselves". Hambling said the battle for women's equality was not over and the statue could be seen as "a rocket of hope going up into the sky".

The artist said she wanted to move away from the tradition of "male heroic statuary" to create something timeless that passers-by would engage with. "The minute you do someone in historic costume the whole thing belongs to history," she added.

"(The composer) Mahler said 'tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire' - and she was certainly full of fire." The statue has been erected in Newington Green in north London, where Wollstonecraft lived and ran a school for girls, but Hambling will miss the unveiling because Britain is in lockdown.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. officials ready to assist medical facilities as COVID-19 hospitalizations soar

Health officials will work to set up temporary medical facilities where they might be needed as the United States grapples with a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations and record infections, according to a top Trump administration health of...

Belarus nuclear plant stops power output soon after opening

Belarus first nuclear power plant stopped generating electricity the day after it was formally opened by President Alexander Lukashenko and some of its equipment needs to be replaced, a Belarusian official told The Associated Press on Tuesd...

Europe COVID death toll tops 300,000 as winter looms and infections surge

More than 300,000 people have died of COVID-19 across Europe, according to a Reuters tally on Tuesday, and authorities fear that fatalities and infections will continue to rise as the region heads into winter despite hopes for a new vaccine...

Report: NASA needs more time, money to bring back Mars rocks

NASA is underestimating the amount of time and money it will take to bring Mars rocks back to Earth in the coming decade, an independent panel said Tuesday. The review board suggested that NASA and the European Space Agency consider bumping...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020