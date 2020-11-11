Mindhunter Season 3 updates: David Flincher talks on budget including other things

Since Mindhunter Season 2 aired its finale in August 2019, the series enthusiasts are ardently waiting for Season 3. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Director David Fincher halted development on Mindhunter Season 3 to concentrate on his other projects – the new film Mank and the animated series Love, Death and Robots. The actors like Cameron Britton, Jonathon Groff, Lauren Glazier, Holt McCallany, Cotter Smith, Michael Cerveris, Hannah Gross, Anna Torv and Stacey Roca will reprise their roles when the series is renewed. Currently, they have been released from their contracts to pursue new projects.

Netflix is yet to renew Mindhunter for Season 3. However, fans are disappointed after knowing that the third season may not return. In a recent conversation with Vulture, the executive producer, David Fincher revealed the real reason behind it.

The reason behind Mindhunter Season 3's unlikeliness, David Fincher explained, is the limited viewership. He also revealed another reason related to its budget.

"We lived there for almost three years," David Flincher said during an interview about his new film Mank. "Not year in and year out, but … probably six or seven months a year … Mindhunter was a lot for me."

While talking on Mindhunter Season 3, David Flincher said, "Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs."

However, David Flincher never said like this – Mindhunter would not return for Season 3. Thus, fans should not give up their hope for the third series.

Netflix may renew Mindhunter Season 3 in future. Whenever the series returns, it will bring back the original cast such as Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn. Fans are also likely to see some new faces in Mindhunter Season 3.

Renewal for Mindhunter Season 3 seems to take time. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

