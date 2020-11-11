Is Designated Survivor Season 4’s renewal possible? Viewers’ demand for another season

Many fans still continue to believe that Netflix will renew Designated Survivor Season 4 in future. It has been over a year since Season 3 was streamed on Netflix and now the demand for Season 4 is on the rise.

Designated Survivor was cancelled by Netflix in July 2019 due to complications with the actors' contracts. Netflix may have cancelled Designated Survivor Season 4, but the streaming giant revealed its plan of hosting the earlier series on the platform in the years to come. However, Netflix didn't reveal when it plans to host the earlier series.

What's on Netflix during the end of June that Designated Survivor Season 4 could hit the streaming platform in mid-2020. This indicates that Netflix officials may renew the series for atleast another season if everything falls in line. The series received 8 in IMDb's most popular list weeks after Season 3 was released. Even its social media remains active, which is also a good sign of its renewal.

Fans and Netflix enthusiasts are highly expecting Designated Survivor Season 4 mainly due to one reason. The viewers who have watched previous seasons must know that Tom Kirkman won the election and continues to fight another four years in the office. The viewers can expect to see something linked to impeachment in the next season as he opted to cover information that would have pronounced Moss not guilty for the bio-attack attempts, predicts Trinikid.

If Netflix continues with Designated Survivor, the viewers can see Tom, the President's integrity and morality being tested in Season 4. He chose to hide a truth in the previous season than revealing to public. In doing so, he gradually realized that he is also becoming like everyone in the White House who misuse the power. He started feeling that he is also becoming a manipulative person just like other politicians.

Alternatively, Lorraine Zimmer (Julie White) is likely to be seen behind the bar for illegal hacking along with Emily Rhodes (Italia Ricci). Lorraine was the campaign manager for Tom's presidential campaign.

The series creators have not revealed much details on Designated Survivor Season 4. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television and web series.

