Mille Bobbie Brown to star in, exec produce Netflix film 'Damsel'

Hollywood star Millie Bobbie Brown is cementing her relationship with Netflix by featuring in the fantasy film "Damsel" , which she will also executive produce. The 16-year-old actor, who rose to international prominence after starring in the Netflix sci-fi series "Stranger Things" , is coming off her successful film debut on the streamer with "Enola Holmes" . "Damsel" will follow Brown as Princess Elodie, who thinks she's marrying Prince Henry but is really being sacrificed to a dragon, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The film will be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo of "28 Weeks Later" fame and written by Dan Mazeau, known for "Wrath of the Titans" . Brown, who made her debut as producer with "Enola Holmes" , is currently shooting for the fourth season of "Stranger Things" after the coronavirus pandemic paused production for a time. She will next reprise her role in the 2021 sequel of the monster film "Godzilla vs Kong" .