Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix bags spy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro

Nick Santora, best known for action drama show "Scorpion", is developing and executive producing the series as part of his overall deal with Skydance. Schwarzenegger and Skydance too enjoy a fruitful relationship, courtesy "Terminator" films "Genisys" (2015) and "Dark Fate" (2019), in which he reprised his iconic role of the android T-800 in the latest sequels of the popular sci-fi franchise.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-11-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 12:51 IST
Netflix bags spy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro

The untitled spy adventure series, headlined by Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger and "Top Gun: Maverick" actor Monica Barbaro, is headed to Netflix. According to Deadline, the deal is still coming together and when it does, it will head into development with a script-to-series commitment.

The hour-long series is billed as a global spy adventure with a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Barbaro) at the centre of the story. Nick Santora, best known for action drama show "Scorpion" , is developing and executive producing the series as part of his overall deal with Skydance.

Schwarzenegger and Skydance too enjoy a fruitful relationship, courtesy "Terminator" films "Genisys" (2015) and "Dark Fate" (2019), in which he reprised his iconic role of the android T-800 in the latest sequels of the popular sci-fi franchise. Schwarzenegger will also executive produce the series along with Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. Carolyn Harris will oversee the project for the company.

The series extends Skydance's relationship with Netflix where the company produces long-running hit comedy "Grace and Frankie" and also produced "Altered Carbon" , which ended after its second season..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 loses steam after 3-day rally as recovery concerns weigh

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday after staging a near 8 rally this week, as slower-than-expected domestic economic growth in September underscored concerns about a faltering recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession. The blue-chip ...

MAS Financial Services Limited results - 2nd quarter FY 21

A Robust Financial Performance 102 Quarters of Consistent Financial Performance AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Board of Directors of MAS Financial Services Limited MAS Financial BSE 540749 NSE MASFIN, specialized in MS...

FM announces new Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to incentivse creation of new employment during COVID-19 recovery phase.

FM announces new Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to incentivse creation of new employment during COVID-19 recovery phase....

UK economy saw big bounceback in summer before fresh curbs

The British economy bounced back strongly in the third quarter of the year as many of the restrictions associated with the spring lockdown were lifted, official figures showed Thursday. The Office for National Statistics said the economy gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020