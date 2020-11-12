Left Menu
Development News Edition

Difficult Dialogues 2020: Of global sustainability, film awards

The sixth edition of Difficult Dialogues would discuss virtually a wide range of topics under the overarching theme of global sustainability by bringing together stakeholders from various backgrounds including sustainability experts, business leaders, change agents, campaigners, filmmakers and students from across the world. Panel discussions along with presentation of the film awards would take place from November 16 to 20, comprising environment and sustainability content each day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:30 IST
Difficult Dialogues 2020: Of global sustainability, film awards
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Difficult Dialogues, an international forum that discusses pressing issues of worldwide importance each year, is partnering with tve Global Sustainability Film Awards for a five-day summit next week that will include dialogues, debates and movies. The sixth edition of Difficult Dialogues would discuss virtually a wide range of topics under the overarching theme of global sustainability by bringing together stakeholders from various backgrounds including sustainability experts, business leaders, change agents, campaigners, filmmakers and students from across the world.

Panel discussions along with presentation of the film awards would take place from November 16 to 20, comprising environment and sustainability content each day. The final of Daring Debates, a platform for the youth to engage in policy ideation, will also be held and involve participants from India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the US and some African countries.

Difficult Dialogues founder Surina Narula said the summit seeks to highlight and discuss a subject that is more relevant in 2020 than ever before - global sustainability. "The core idea is to inculcate a strong sense of urgency to address issues on sustainability that crucially and equally affect us all. The upcoming awards week in November will see thought- provoking conversations initiated by Difficult Dialogues along with brilliant films on sustainable solutions being awarded as part of the tve GSFA 2020," she said.

"This collaboration would help us find holistic solutions to some of the key sustainability-related problems through the powerful and effective mediums of films and dialogue," she added. Four panel discussions will be held - Changing the mindset; Role of innovation for a sustainable future; the world in 2050; and the Hidden stories, impact journalism: Business and politics of global sustainability.

Key speakers include change agent Andrew Wilson; Andrew Dunnett, director of Vodafone Foundation; sustainability adviser and environmentalist Tony Juniper; business leader David Stringer Lamarre; former head of innovation and creativity at Disney, Duncan Wardle; AI entrepreneur Adam Ricobonni; and transmedia artist Poulomi Basu. The tve GSFA 2020 would feature eight competitive categories - Young Filmmaker Award (best film on a sustainability issue), Doing Business Differently Short Film Award, Innovations Short Film Award, Health and the Environment Short Film Award, Transforming Society Short Film Award, Campaigning Short Film Award, Solutions News Story Short Film Award, and the Documentary Impact Award.

In addition, there are two nominated award categories - the Founder's Award for a feature film that best tackles sustainability issues in a new and innovative way; and the Artificial Intelligence Award for a film focusing on artificial intelligence and transformative digital technologies. Difficult Dialogues has focused on themes like global finance and civil society, health, gender, education and law since its inception in 2016.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Former FA chairman Clarke steps down from FIFA Council

Greg Clarke stepped down from the FIFA Council on Thursday, two days after resigning as English Football Association chairman having referred to coloured footballers during questions from members of parliament.European soccer governing body...

German minister sees COVID-19 restrictions through winter

Germanys health minister said on Thursday he expects restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic will continue through winter, with life unlikely to get back to normal in December or January even if infections fall. I dont see eve...

UP CM greets people on Dhanteras

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday greeted people on Dhanteras and wished them happiness and prosperity. In his message, Adityanath said, On this day, we worship Lord Dhanvantari. It is well known that happine...

More development in border areas under Modi regime: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said infrastructure development in the countrys border areas in last six years of the Narendra Modi government has been much more than in the previous 50 years. Referring to air strikes and surgical...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020