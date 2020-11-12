Difficult Dialogues 2020: Of global sustainability, film awards

Difficult Dialogues, an international forum that discusses pressing issues of worldwide importance each year, is partnering with tve Global Sustainability Film Awards for a five-day summit next week that will include dialogues, debates and movies. The sixth edition of Difficult Dialogues would discuss virtually a wide range of topics under the overarching theme of global sustainability by bringing together stakeholders from various backgrounds including sustainability experts, business leaders, change agents, campaigners, filmmakers and students from across the world.

Panel discussions along with presentation of the film awards would take place from November 16 to 20, comprising environment and sustainability content each day. The final of Daring Debates, a platform for the youth to engage in policy ideation, will also be held and involve participants from India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the US and some African countries.

Difficult Dialogues founder Surina Narula said the summit seeks to highlight and discuss a subject that is more relevant in 2020 than ever before - global sustainability. "The core idea is to inculcate a strong sense of urgency to address issues on sustainability that crucially and equally affect us all. The upcoming awards week in November will see thought- provoking conversations initiated by Difficult Dialogues along with brilliant films on sustainable solutions being awarded as part of the tve GSFA 2020," she said.

"This collaboration would help us find holistic solutions to some of the key sustainability-related problems through the powerful and effective mediums of films and dialogue," she added. Four panel discussions will be held - Changing the mindset; Role of innovation for a sustainable future; the world in 2050; and the Hidden stories, impact journalism: Business and politics of global sustainability.

Key speakers include change agent Andrew Wilson; Andrew Dunnett, director of Vodafone Foundation; sustainability adviser and environmentalist Tony Juniper; business leader David Stringer Lamarre; former head of innovation and creativity at Disney, Duncan Wardle; AI entrepreneur Adam Ricobonni; and transmedia artist Poulomi Basu. The tve GSFA 2020 would feature eight competitive categories - Young Filmmaker Award (best film on a sustainability issue), Doing Business Differently Short Film Award, Innovations Short Film Award, Health and the Environment Short Film Award, Transforming Society Short Film Award, Campaigning Short Film Award, Solutions News Story Short Film Award, and the Documentary Impact Award.

In addition, there are two nominated award categories - the Founder's Award for a feature film that best tackles sustainability issues in a new and innovative way; and the Artificial Intelligence Award for a film focusing on artificial intelligence and transformative digital technologies. Difficult Dialogues has focused on themes like global finance and civil society, health, gender, education and law since its inception in 2016.