Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jane Austen anthology series in the works at The CW

Eleanor Burgess will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, a one-hour anthology series that reimagines Austen’s beloved novels as six modern stories According to Variety, each season will be based on a different novel beginning with “Pride and Prejudice,” set in contemporary San Francisco.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-11-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 12:13 IST
Jane Austen anthology series in the works at The CW

"Modern Austen", a contemporary reimagining of celebrated English author Jane Austen’s popular novels, is in development at The CW. Eleanor Burgess will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, a one-hour anthology series that reimagines Austen’s beloved novels as six modern stories

According to Variety, each season will be based on a different novel beginning with “Pride and Prejudice,” set in contemporary San Francisco. Stephanie Allain and Gabrielle Ebron are also on board as executive producers. Warner Bros Television will produce the project

Austen’s works have previously been adapted for both film and television over the years. “Pride and Prejudice” has had multiple television mini-series as well as feature adaptations, with the 2005 version starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet, Rupert Friend as Mr. Wickham, and Matthew Macfayden as Mr. Darcy, being the latest one. There have also been countless movies and TV shows inspired by her novels, including modern classics like "Clueless" and "Bridget Jones’ Diary".

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Inox Leisure raises Rs 250 crore from QIP

Leading multiplex chain Inox Leisure on Friday raised Rs 250 crore from a qualified institutional placement QIP of shares. The QIP issue, involving selling over 98 lakh shares at Rs 255 a share, which carry a face value of Rs 10, was oversu...

France says it has killed senior al-Qaeda North Africa operative in Mali

French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al Qaedas North Africa wing, during an operation in northeastern Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday. The former Malian army colonel, also known as Bamoussa...

COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days; we are considering taking several steps next week: CM Kejriwal.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days we are considering taking several steps next week CM Kejriwal....

Will submit assessment report to Centre's air quality commission, request it to implement Pusa biodecomposer in all states: CM Kejriwal.

Will submit assessment report to Centres air quality commission, request it to implement Pusa biodecomposer in all states CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020