Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rishi Sunak lights up Downing Street with Diwali decorations

His celebratory gesture on Thursday night marks a first for Downing Street, which annually sees the UK Prime Minister host a Diwali gathering and an Annakut, or spread of festive food, from London’s Swaminarayan Mandir next door at No. 10. Sunak’s message this Diwali was for British Hindus to follow the lockdown rules and refrain from the usual tradition of getting together with friends and family.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-11-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 14:31 IST
Rishi Sunak lights up Downing Street with Diwali decorations

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak marked the festival of Diwali by stepping out of his No. 11 Downing Street home in London to lay out a rangoli decoration and light four diyas at the doorstep. The 40-year-old Indian-origin finance minister, who is married to Akshata Murthy – the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, has spoken about being a “proud Hindu” over the years. His celebratory gesture on Thursday night marks a first for Downing Street, which annually sees the UK Prime Minister host a Diwali gathering and an Annakut, or spread of festive food, from London’s Swaminarayan Mandir next door at No. 10.

Sunak’s message this Diwali was for British Hindus to follow the lockdown rules and refrain from the usual tradition of getting together with friends and family. “I know how difficult it is not to be able to see each other,” Sunak said.

“Just a couple more weeks and we are going to get through this and it’s going to be so much better on the other side. We will have lots of happy times afterwards. But, to keep everyone safe right now, just follow the rules,” he said. Diwali -- which symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance -- will be celebrated on Saturday.

Lockdown restrictions in England and varying degrees of restrictions across most parts of the United Kingdom have meant that temples and gurdwaras are turning more towards virtual festivities this year. "Faith is important to me, I'm a practising Hindu, I pray with my kids, visit the temple when I can – at the moment rather less so because I'm busy,” Sunak told the BBC.

"For us as Hindus, Diwali is special, and it's going to be difficult this year. But we've got Zoom, we've got the phone, and most importantly, we've got each other. Whether you can see someone or not the bond of family, that bond of love is always going to be there. And it will be there on December 3 as well," he said, in reference to England’s current strict stay-at-home lockdown coming to an end on December 2. Earlier this week, Sunak, who has been at the forefront of Britain’s economic response to the pandemic, had unveiled details of one of his new schemes in place to help counter youth unemployment. The 2-billion pound Kickstarter Scheme, which has been designed to give 16-24-year olds a future of hope by creating high-quality, government-subsidised jobs, has created 19,672 jobs since it began last week.

“Our country’s future will be built by the next generation, so it’s vital that we harness the talent of young people as we rebuild from the pandemic,” he said. “But this isn’t just about kickstarting our economy, we’re giving opportunity and hope to thousands of young people, kickstarting their careers and offering them a brighter future,” he said.

His other measures, including furlough or wage support for struggling businesses and Bounce Back Loans, have also received the backing of industry and business groups. The minister has repeatedly warned of “hard times” ahead for the British economy, even as the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the country’s third-quarter growth was the highest since records began in 1955 and came as restrictions were eased after the first lockdown for Sunak’s popular 'Eat Out to Help Out' discount scheme. The economic growth surged by a record 15.5 per cent between July and September as the UK rebounded out of recession in the summer.

“There are still hard times ahead, but we will continue to support people and ensure nobody is left without hope or opportunity,” said Sunak, as he welcomed the temporary bounce. “The steps we’ve had to take since to halt the spread of the virus mean growth has likely slowed further since then. But there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic on the health side – including promising news on tests and vaccines,” he said.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Verstappen fastest in slippery 1st practice for Turkish GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix as drivers struggled on a slippery track not used in Formula One since 2011. The Istanbul Park circuit has been resurface...

HK opposition walkout seen as 'setback' for anti-slavery, LGBT+ push

By Beh Lih Yi Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The mass resignation of Hong Kongs pro-democracy opposition lawmakers has raised doubts about campaigns pushing for anti-slavery legislation and equality for same-sex couples in the Chinese ...

Motor racing-Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in slippery Turkish practice

Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two in a largely meaningless Turkish Grand Prix first practice on Friday that the Dutch youngster likened to driving on ice due to slippery track conditions.The 23-year-old produced a best lap of one minute...

SeaDream halts Caribbean cruise as passengers test positive for COVID-19

SeaDream Yacht Club has halted a cruise in the Caribbean following several positive coronavirus tests among passengers, the company said on Friday.The SeaDream I vessel has returned to port in Barbados and all passengers are currently being...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020