Gurmeet Choudhary donates plasma to help COVID-19 patients
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 14:33 IST
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who recently recovered from coronavirus, decided to extend a helping hand to others by donating his plasma at a hospital here on Friday. Choudhary and his actor wife Debina Bonnerjee had revealed their COVID-19 diagnosis on September 30 and were quarantining at their home in suburban Mumbai. The actor took to Twitter to share that he has donated plasma at Nair Hospital. He thanked the doctors and the officials for their support. "My first ever attempt at blood donation and today I am donating plasma!! For #covid_19 patients. That’s dr. Ramesh Nair hospital. Thanku @drgautambhansa1 for making everything possible from healing to motivating," he wrote, alongside his photos with the hospital staff.
Choudhary and Bonnerjee, who got married in 2011, became popular after they starred together in 2008 television series "Ramayan". The couple have since then featured on several reality shows including, "Pati Patni Aur Woh" and "Nach Baliye" season six.
