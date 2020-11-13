Andhra Pradesh CM extends greetings to Governor

Amaravati, Nov 13 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday called on state Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada and extended Deepavali greetings to the first couple. Accompanied by his wife Bharati, Jagan drove to the Raj Bhavan and conferred with the Governor and the first lady for about half-an-hour.

Besides extending the festival greetings, the Chief Minister appraised the Governor of the welfare schemes of the government, an official press release said here. Sources, however, said the Chief Minister informed the Governor about convening the winter session of the state Legislature in the last week of the month or the first week of December.

Both Harichandan and Jagan extended greetings to people of the state on Deepavali. "May the divine light of Deepavali bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all," the Governor said.

He asked people to remain guarded as the COVID-19 pandemic has not gone yet. "I pray that Lord Jagannath and Lord Venkateswara shower their blessings on all of us on this festive occasion," the Governor added.