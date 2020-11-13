J-K Lt Governor extends Diwali greetings to people

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday extended his greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Diwali

“On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. May this Diwali fill our lives with the light of hope and positivity for building a new Jammu and Kashmir with a renewed spirit,” he said Sinha said Diwali is celebrated by various religions and sects and this festival inspires us to work for the service of people

“Let us light a lamp of compassion, peace and love and build a better and prosperous J-K for our future generations,” he said.