J-K Lt Governor extends Diwali greetings to people

J-K Lt Governor extends Diwali greetings to peoplePTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:31 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday extended his greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Diwali
“On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. May this Diwali fill our lives with the light of hope and positivity for building a new Jammu and Kashmir with a renewed spirit,” he said Sinha said Diwali is celebrated by various religions and sects and this festival inspires us to work for the service of people
“Let us light a lamp of compassion, peace and love and build a better and prosperous J-K for our future generations,” he said.
