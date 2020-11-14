Left Menu
Development News Edition

Places of worship in Maha to reopen from Monday: Thackeray

The chief minister said that although places of religious worship had to be shut during the pandemic, god was taking care of all devotees in the form of doctors, nurses and other health staff. He said that after the religious places of worship are reopened from Diwali Padwa that falls on Monday,rules and safety protocol have to be followed strictly.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 16:17 IST
Places of worship in Maha to reopen from Monday: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the places of religious worship across the state, which were shut since the COVID-19 lockdown in March, will reopen from Monday. Thackeray said this in a statement.

Extending greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali, he said, "We can't forget that the demon coronavirus is still amongst us. Even though this demon is slowly falling silent now, we cannot be complacent. Citizens need to follow discipline." "Just like discipline and restraint were observed while celebrating Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi,Navratri and Pandharpur wari (annual pilgrimage), followers of other faiths also celebrated festivals like Eid, Mount Mary festival by keeping the COVID-19 safety protocol in mind," he said. The chief minister said that although places of religious worship had to be shut during the pandemic, god was taking care of all devotees in the form of doctors, nurses and other health staff.

He said that after the religious places of worship are reopened from Diwali Padwa that falls on Monday,rules and safety protocol have to be followed strictly. "Crowding will have to avoided. The reopening of religious places is not a government order, but the wish of the Almighty. Shoes will have to kept outside the premises and wearing masks is mandatory," he said.

"If we follow discipline, we will get God's blessings," Thackeray said. The chief minister was repeatedly being targeted by the opposition BJP for keeping the places of worship shut even as the Unlock process began in June.

However, Thackeray had defended his decision saying it was difficult to follow physical distancing at the places of worship. During his last webcast address to citizens, he had said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being prepared and the decision on reopening of these places will be taken after Diwali.

The issue had also led to a standoff between Thackeray and Governor B S Koshyari, who reminded the Shiv Sena president of his Hindutva credentials and asked if he had turned secular. The governor's letter to the chief minister was criticised by the MVA allies.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM urged for government reset after top aide's exit row

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being urged by his Conservative Party colleagues to unleash a reset at the heart of government after weeks of bitter power struggles ended in the immediate departure of his top aide Dominic Cummings. Cummi...

Khattar undergoes routine tests at Shimla hospital

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was taken to a Shimla hospital for a health check up on Saturday after he did not have a proper sleep in the night, doctors said. Khattar, who is on a visit to Shimla, underwent some tests at Indir...

Miss you on Diwali:Pawar's emotional letter to his late mother

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has written an emotional letter to his late mother Shardabai Pawar on the occasion of Diwali, recalling various political events in Maharashtra and especially his speech in rain that became the defining image of the 2...

Man found dead in Raj; woman succumbs to injuries

A man was found dead while a woman in an injured state here, police said on Sunday. The man, aged 22 years, worked at a government pump house on a contractual basis. He, along with the woman, aged 19 years, was living in a room in the pump ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020