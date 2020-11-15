People News Roundup: 'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No.1

Left Menu
Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 15-11-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 02:28 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as "Disco" topped the charts. Mostly recorded at home during lockdown, her 15th studio album also notched up the best opening week for any UK release so far in 2020 with 55,000 chart sales, the Official Charts Company said.

