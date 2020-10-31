Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Reunited with coach, Australian Barty back in the groove

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:23 IST
Tennis-Reunited with coach, Australian Barty back in the groove
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World number one Ash Barty feels refreshed after a lengthy break from tennis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 24-year-old hopes the interval would prove a blessing as she returned to training to get ready for the home Australian summer. The Queenslander did not play a match since February and opted not to defend her French Open title after also skipping the U.S. Open Grand Slam in New York.

She, however, will start the 2021 season as the top-ranked women's player after the WTA rankings system was adjusted due to the pandemic. Barty recently reunited with her coach Craig Tyzzer, who was stranded in Victoria due to state border closures in Australia aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, to begin preparations for the Australian Open in January.

"For me, it is a continuation of what we have been working on for the last two years," Barty told The Australian, adding that the training felt like Tyzzer "had never left". "(COVID-19 has been) a massive punch in the face to think about your perspective and to think about the things that really matter to you on a personal level.

"The most challenging part (of tennis) is that we are never home for more than two or three weeks at a time, so to actually be able to have two or three months off at home (in a) forced break that hopefully becomes a blessing." Barty, who played professional cricket during a year out from tennis earlier in her career, was a regular in the stands to cheer Australian Football League side Richmond Tigers and also honed her golf skills during the COVID-19 break.

She also took part in beach training sessions that were focussed on breathing exercises and run by former world number one and two-time U.S. Open champion Pat Rafter. "It was really nice, just for a change in scenery ... And it was challenging," she said.

"I mingled with a couple of the surfers as well and saw what they did, and obviously that is something they are quite accustomed to, controlling their breathing."

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for rape bid on 4-year-old in UP's Hamirpur

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to rape a four-year-old girl here, police saidAccording to Kotwali SHO Vikramjeet Singh, the girls father alleged that Ramkaran, who runs a motorcycle repair shop, took his...

'Hocus Pocus' cast reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween benefit

The cast of Hocus Pocus reunited to raise funds at an annual Hulaween benefit for the New York Restoration Project. The non-profit project is founded by Bette Midler, one of the actors starring in the film, that aims to create a greener and...

'Hocus Pocus' cast reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween benefit

The cast of Hocus Pocus reunited to raise funds at an annual Hulaween benefit for the New York Restoration Project. The non-profit project is founded by Bette Midler, one of the actors starring in the film, that aims to create a greener and...

Goa committee begins work on reviving sugarcane sector

A recently formed committee to look into issues of sugarcane farmers in Goa will work towards encouraging increase in cultivation to bring back the sectors glory years, its chief said on Saturday. The Goa government this week set up a 23-me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020