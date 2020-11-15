Entertainment News Roundup: Paris Jackson wears heart on her sleeve; TXT sing of pandemic's toll on the young and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Paris Jackson wears heart on her sleeve in debut solo album

Paris Jackson says her musical influences when growing up with dad Michael ranged from Motown to classical music, but the style she has embraced for her first album is alternative and folksy. If people do not like it, the 22-year-old musician is cool with that, saying she has quit trying to please other people.

K-pop's TXT sing of pandemic's toll on the young in 'We Lost the Summer'

K-pop boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) describe their latest EP as a teen account of how the pandemic shattered their world, and they hope it resonates with young people everywhere. The EP contains the singles "Blue Hour" and "We Lost the Summer", which both reflect the impact of the health crisis. The video for "We Lost the Summer" was released on Thursday.

'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No.1

Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as "Disco" topped the charts. Mostly recorded at home during lockdown, her 15th studio album also notched up the best opening week for any UK release so far in 2020 with 55,000 chart sales, the Official Charts Company said.