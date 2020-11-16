Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Black Panther 2’ will not use Chadwick Boseman's digital double, says executive producer

"Black Panther" executive producer Victoria Alonso has revealed that the team has no plans to use a digital double for actor Chadwick Boseman in the sequel to the 2018 Marvel Studios' blockbuster.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-11-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:43 IST
‘Black Panther 2’ will not use Chadwick Boseman's digital double, says executive producer

"Black Panther" executive producer Victoria Alonso has revealed that the team has no plans to use a digital double for actor Chadwick Boseman in the sequel to the 2018 Marvel Studios' blockbuster. Boseman, who played the titular superhero in the Ryan Coogler-directed movie, passed away in August at age 43 from colon cancer. In an interview with the Argentine newspaper Clarin, Alonso debunked the reports that the makers were considering Boseman's digital appearance in the sequel. “No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest,” Alonso said. “Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the five years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history," she added. "Black Panther" was Marvel’s first movie to be led by a virtually all-black cast. Besides Boseman, the film also featured Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis.

The film received overwhelmingly positive reviews and was equally successful at the global box office, earning over USD 1.34 billion. "Black Panther" was also the first Marvel superhero movie to be nominated for the best picture Academy Award and to win the best original score Oscar.

The sequel to the billion-dollar blockbuster was announced last year during Disney's D23 Expo. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige had said that the sequel would be part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Paris politician Pecresse wants some shops to reopen for Nov. 27 "Black Friday"

The politician in charge of the greater Paris region said on Monday that the French government should allow some shops to reopen in time for the Nov. 27 Black Friday sales shopping day. They need to be able to open from November 27 onwards,...

The cop, crime, underworld, and the city of Mumbai, Mum Bhai makes for a hugely kickass watch!

Muje kya pata tha ke iss gandagi ko saaf karte karte mein khud ganda ho jayega. If there was ever a line that could perfectly describe the turmoil that Mumbais top encounter specialist Bhaskar Shetty with 83 encounters faced at his job, wel...

Jharkhand bans Chhath puja near water bodies due to COVID-19

The Jharkhand government has decided to ban organising of Chhath puja celebrations on the banks of water bodies in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chhath puja is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar ...

Iconic legend, one of Indian cinema's leading lights: Bachchan, Aamir Khan on Soumitra Chatterjee

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Aamir Khan on Monday paid homage to legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who died in a Kolkata hospital on Sunday after a 40-day-long battle with post-COVID ailments. Soumitra Chatterjee, 85, was admi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020