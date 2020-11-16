Left Menu
The cop, crime, underworld, and the city of Mumbai, Mum Bhai makes for a hugely kickass watch!

The area where Mum Bhai gets it absolutely spot on compared to other movies and web shows in the gangster genre is the characters being sketched out in depth. While we see the two best friends Bhaskar Shetty and Rama Shetty, played by Angad Bedi and Sikandar Kher respectively, the show puts them on opposite sides of the law but sees them bound by one common goal.

The cop, crime, underworld, and the city of Mumbai, Mum Bhai makes for a hugely kickass watch!

“Muje kya pata tha ke iss gandagi ko saaf karte karte mein khud ganda ho jayega”. If there was ever a line that could perfectly describe the turmoil that Mumbai’s top encounter specialist Bhaskar Shetty with 83 encounters faced at his job, well this was it. Talk about a gangster saga, whose plot you certainly didn’t see coming. With the backdrop being set in the times of the 90s, where it all began, we, as the viewer, absolute suckers for the genre of the gangster drama, really couldn’t have asked for a bigger and better firecracker this Diwali.

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s Mum Bhai stays true to the local flavour to serve up a dish that’s masaaledaar as ever. The area where Mum Bhai gets it absolutely spot on compared to other movies and web shows in the gangster genre is the characters being sketched out in depth.

While we see the two best friends Bhaskar Shetty and Rama Shetty, played by Angad Bedi and Sikandar Kher respectively, the show puts them on opposite sides of the law but sees them bound by one common goal. If you don't believe us, maybe dialogues such as "Log mere ko Bombay ka Raja bolte hai" by Rama and "Mereko sab gandagi saaf karke Raaj karna tha iss sheher pe" by Bhaskar will get you up to speed on the fierce power battle! Two friends, now foes, one mission. Sounds too good to be true right? Well, you've got to see it to believe it. The highlight moment is After all, when the cop says to the ganster, "Ek dusre ka peet peeche nahi marneka" to which the don replies "Toh saamne se marega?" Talk about there being a thin line between friendship and duty. And in Mum Bhai, the frenetic pace of the show ensures that the line is sometimes clear and sometimes extremely blurred. Such is the realism and characterization that many times, you'll be left wondering if actually watching Bhaskar, the cop, and Rama Shetty, the gangster instead of Angad and Sikandar. The web series also features Priyank Sharma, who was a surprise element in the show, Sandeepa Dhar who played Vaishnavi and did complete justice to her character, Sameer Dharmadhikari who played Karekar and the show is narrated by talented actor Sharad Kelkar.

Web-series with fascinating music always grabs more ears! The title track ‘Aa Gayele Mumbai Ke Asli Bhai Log’, with its Marathi rap, is already being heard on loop aplenty by fans for its Mumbaiya lingo. And if that wasn’t enough, the peppy dance number, ‘Imported Sharab’ featuring the ravishing, Madhurima Roy has all the vibes of a typical 90s drama. At a time when OTT platforms are offering content creators the freedom to explore untold narratives, a show like Mum Bhai matches up to the fandom of Shootout at Lokhandwala and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai that has set the standard when it comes to the gangster genre.

The show touches upon the aspects of power, money, politics, encounters as well as paints a contrasting picture of the streets of Mumbai with the posh and exotic locales in Dubai, only tied together by the underworld, is what makes for a visual treat. If you were looking for an action drama with a whole lot of masala this Diwali weekend, well, look no further than Mum Bhai! PWR PWR

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

