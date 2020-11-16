Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Chhalaang' actors Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha recreate DDLJ's iconic mustard field scene

The 'Chhalaang,' actors Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha were on Monday seen enjoying their own 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' (DDLJ) moment as they recreated an iconic scene from the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 15:22 IST
'Chhalaang' actors Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha recreate DDLJ's iconic mustard field scene
Actors Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Chhalaang,' actors Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha were on Monday seen enjoying their own 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' (DDLJ) moment as they recreated an iconic scene from the film. The 'Dream Girl,' actor posted a video of herself and Rao where the duo is seen enacting Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) from the famous mustard field scene of 'DDLJ.'

As the video begins, Bharuccha is seen standing in the middle of a mustard farm calling out, "Raj," following which Rao whose back is facing the camera is seen calling out "Simran." As the video proceeds, Bharuccha is seen running towards Rao before finally hugging him.

The video ends with both the actors singing the love anthem 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam," from the film. This comes days after their film 'Chhalaang,' was released on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

DDLJ clocked in 25 years this year, with its fan following only growing throughout the world. An Aditya Chopra-directorial, the film starred megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Third wave of COVID-19 has crossed its peak in Delhi, no plans to reimpose lockdown: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city. Talking to reporters, he said the virus cannot be con...

Summary revision of photo electoral rolls of begins

Collector of Puducherry T Arun, who is the District Election Officer, released draft photo electoral rolls relating to the Assembly segments in the Union Territory on Monday. He distributed copies of the electoral rolls to representatives o...

Uganda leader meets Ethiopian official, urges talks

Ugandas President Yoweri Museveni said on Monday that he had met with Ethiopias foreign minister and deputy prime minister Demeke Mekonnen, and appealed for negotiations to stop the conflict in the Tigray region.A war in Ethiopia would give...

PNC to buy US unit of Spain's BBVA bank for USD 11.6 billion

PNC Financial Services Group said Monday it is buying the US subsidiary of Spains BBVA bank for USD 11.6 billion in cash. BBVAs US operations, which are based in Houston, Texas, have USD 104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020