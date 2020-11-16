'Chhalaang' actors Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha recreate DDLJ's iconic mustard field scene

The 'Chhalaang,' actors Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha were on Monday seen enjoying their own 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' (DDLJ) moment as they recreated an iconic scene from the film. The 'Dream Girl,' actor posted a video of herself and Rao where the duo is seen enacting Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) from the famous mustard field scene of 'DDLJ.'

As the video begins, Bharuccha is seen standing in the middle of a mustard farm calling out, "Raj," following which Rao whose back is facing the camera is seen calling out "Simran." As the video proceeds, Bharuccha is seen running towards Rao before finally hugging him.

The video ends with both the actors singing the love anthem 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam," from the film. This comes days after their film 'Chhalaang,' was released on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

DDLJ clocked in 25 years this year, with its fan following only growing throughout the world. An Aditya Chopra-directorial, the film starred megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. (ANI)