Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven-year-old Italian influencer challenges disability stereotypes

It's not easy trying to live a normal life when you have disabilities but I try anyway," reads one post. Valentina, 38, who works in a call centre for the postal service, is helped by her husband Paolo, a 58-year-old researcher, and two caregivers who work alternate days.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:31 IST
Seven-year-old Italian influencer challenges disability stereotypes

Sirio Persichetti can't speak and can't feed himself but the seven-year-old has taken the social media world by storm with his daily antics, proving that a disability is no barrier to inspiring others.

Sirio has spastic tetraplegia, a form of cerebral palsy that affects the movement of three limbs. His mouth is permanently open, blocking him from forming words properly or swallowing. He is fed liquid nutrition through a tube in his stomach and has had a tracheotomy to help him breathe.

He bears this with such resilience, vivacity and lust for life that it prompted his mother Valentina to create a website and Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts to chronicle his everyday life in hopes of inspiring others. She uploads heart-warming videos of him with funny anecdotes under the title "Sirio and the tetrabonds", that have touched the hearts of people all over the world. Tetra comes from the first half of tetraplegia and bond from vagabond.

"We wanted to tell the story of disability in a different way, to tell it for what it is, something that is not easy to face, but that if channelled in the right direction, with the right help, it can allow these children to enjoy something that can actually be called life," Valentina said. The response has been overwhelming, with some videos getting more than 130,000 views.

"In a short time the response, especially from families living in similar situations, was powerful and exciting so we decided to keep going," Valentina said. BREAKING THE STIGMA

She posts videos of Sirio going to school carrying a backpack almost as big as he is, or driving a toy electric car or mercilessly waking up his older brother Nilo, 10. Sirio's followers respond with dozens of likes and messages of support.

Valentina said she wanted to break the stigma that often surrounds disability by showing that having special needs does not mean an end to fun for a child. "We understood that it is absolutely necessary to talk about disability without (seeking) pity, different from the usual way disability is narrated," she said.

Imagining the world as seen through his eyes, Valentina writes the posts that accompany the videos. "Here I am arriving at the playground, fearless and proud while mamma watches me like a hawk. It's not easy trying to live a normal life when you have disabilities but I try anyway," reads one post.

Valentina, 38, who works in a call centre for the postal service, is helped by her husband Paolo, a 58-year-old researcher, and two caregivers who work alternate days. She said she never expected it to go viral "but we realised that is useful, that it helps and is a necessary step to make the life of many people much more normal". (Writing by Philip Pullella; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Third wave of COVID-19 has crossed its peak in Delhi, no plans to reimpose lockdown: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city. Talking to reporters, he said the virus cannot be con...

Summary revision of photo electoral rolls of begins

Collector of Puducherry T Arun, who is the District Election Officer, released draft photo electoral rolls relating to the Assembly segments in the Union Territory on Monday. He distributed copies of the electoral rolls to representatives o...

Uganda leader meets Ethiopian official, urges talks

Ugandas President Yoweri Museveni said on Monday that he had met with Ethiopias foreign minister and deputy prime minister Demeke Mekonnen, and appealed for negotiations to stop the conflict in the Tigray region.A war in Ethiopia would give...

PNC to buy US unit of Spain's BBVA bank for USD 11.6 billion

PNC Financial Services Group said Monday it is buying the US subsidiary of Spains BBVA bank for USD 11.6 billion in cash. BBVAs US operations, which are based in Houston, Texas, have USD 104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020