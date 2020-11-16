Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Charles inaugurates virtual Diwali prayer meet

Prince Charles said people might still draw strength from the message of Diwali - that ultimately good will triumph over evil and light will prevail over darkness. Johnson said he has been blown away by the contribution of British Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities in helping the people during the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-11-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 21:42 IST
Prince Charles inaugurates virtual Diwali prayer meet
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lauded the contribution of British Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities in helping the people during the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson said this in his message during a virtual Diwali prayer meet organised by NRI entrepreneur G P Hinduja and his family on Sunday.

Prince Charles inaugurated the event by lighting up the traditional Diwali lamp. The prayer meeting was attended by leading multi-faith spiritual heads and other leaders. In his message, Prince Charles said the festival of light is a special time for families and friends to get together to share gifts and sweets and enjoy each other's company.

"Very sadly this year, the ongoing public health crisis means that this will simply not be possible for so many of you and I can well imagine how difficult and disappointing this must be," he said. Prince Charles said people might still draw strength from the message of Diwali - that ultimately good will triumph over evil and light will prevail over darkness.

Johnson said he has been blown away by the contribution of British Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities in helping the people during the coronavirus pandemic. The highlight of the 'Virtual Diwali' prayer was a nearly three-hour long musical extravaganza by some of Bollywood's leading playback singers including Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Anup Jalota, Shankar Mahadevan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

G P Hinduja, Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group said they decided to convert the annual Diwali celebration into prayers because of the pandemic. He hoped Goddess Laxmi will bring improvement in the life of people world over.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Life and livelihoods go together in fighting COVID-19, says WHO

The World Health Organization WHO said on Monday the challenge of the coronavirus was not a choice between life and livelihoods, but that they were both part of the same fight.It also said there was no time for complacency in confronting th...

We can stop COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Moderna Incs experimental vaccine is 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said on Monday, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations. Togethe...

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro now available on AT&T network

Samsungs rugged smartphone, the Galaxy XCover Pro, is now available on the ATT networks in the U.S. The device is available for purchase via att.com and FirstNet.com.With its availability on ATT, Galaxy XCover Pro has become the FirstNet Re...

Satya Nadella among 9 American CEOs to meet President-elect Biden

Two Indian-American CEOs, Satya Nadella from Microsoft and Sonia Syngal from GAP, are among a select group of nine business and labour leaders invited by President-elect Joe Biden on Monday to discuss issues related to the countrys economy....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020