Barack Obama to be Thursday night's guest at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Former American President Barack Obama will be Jimmy Kimmel's guest on Thursday at the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' the show announced on Monday night (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:53 IST
Former American President Barack Obama .

Former American President Barack Obama will be Jimmy Kimmel's guest on Thursday at the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' the show announced on Monday night (local time). According to Variety, Obama will be sitting down with Kimmel to discuss his new memoir, 'A Promised Land,' which is the first of two books about his presidency.

Obama has become a regular on the format after he became the first sitting American president to appear on a late-night show with his appearance at 'The Tonight Show With Jay Leno,' in 2009. The former President has also been a guest on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' 'The Daily Show,' 'The Late Show With David Letterman,' 'The Colbert Report,' and 'Late Night With Conan O'Brien.'

According to Variety, Obama has recently detailed in an article for The Atlantic that he has written a book to inspire youngsters so that they continue believing in democracy. He had also released a playlist marking the release of the book on Monday (local time). The playlist consisted of memorable songs from the time when he was in the office.

Some of the songs in the playlist are 'Halo' by Beyonce, 'Cherish the Day,' by Sade, 'Michelle,' by The Beatles. The musical guest at Jimmy Kimmel's show on Thursday night will be Zac Brown Band. (ANI)

