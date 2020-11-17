Taimur enjoys stroll on Saif's shoulders during family's trip to Dharamshala

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed a stroll in the streets of Dharamshala while sitting on his father's shoulders. The 'Jab We Met' actor to Instagram to share the pictures from the stroll that she enjoyed during her vacation in the northern hilly city.

While one of the pictures captures Taimur seated on his father's shoulder from the back, the other one sees the couple with their son staring at one of the historical structures at the famous church complex St. John in the Wilderness. "Always looking ahead," she wrote in the caption and also revealed that pictures have been clicked by her 'Ki & Ka,' co-star Arjun Kapoor who had also joined her during the vacation.

Khan had headed to the hilly city last week with her husband, son, best friend Malaika Arora, and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The 40-year-old actor is currently expecting her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)