Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judd Apatow to make first digital directorial debut through pandemic-inspired comedy for Netflix

American filmmaker Judd Apatow is all set for his first digital directorial debut with a pandemic-inspired comedy movie on Netflix.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 14:16 IST
Judd Apatow to make first digital directorial debut through pandemic-inspired comedy for Netflix
American filmmaker Judd Apatow. Image Credit: ANI

American filmmaker Judd Apatow is all set for his first digital directorial debut with a pandemic-inspired comedy movie on Netflix. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the untitled feature film of Judd Apatow will be about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film.

The movie will be produced via the Apatow Productions banner from a script that Apatow will co-write with Pam Brady, writer and television producer. According to Fox News, the project will be done by Judd Apatow with long time associate Barry Mendel, as an executive producer. They both recently worked on the comedy-drama: 'The King of Staten Island'.

Apatow is best known for his directorial works of films like 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin', 'Knocked Up', 'Funny People', 'Trainwreck', 'The King of Staten Island' and HBO's Emmy winning 2018 title 'The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling'. The comedic filmmaker has previously worked with Netflix on Rom-Com series 'Love' as a writer, which he co-created too. The streamer also released the stand-up special 'The Return' and the Apatow-produced 'Pee-wee's Big Holiday'. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Security Council an ‘impaired’ organ; handful of countries stopping UNSC reform: India at UN

A handful of countries are using the Inter-Governmental Negotiations IGN as a smoke-screen and stopping progress on reforming the Security Council, which has become impaired, India has said, asserting that it is time for a decisive movement...

Amazon India's STEP program to help sellers of all sizes drive growth

Amazon India has launched a new program, STEP, to help sellers of all sizes and tenure accelerate their growth on the platform. With this initiative, Amazonaims to help its seller community of more than 7 lakh sellers overcome obstacles and...

Bushiri escape may effect SA-Malawi diplomatic relations

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has expressed concern at the potential effect the Bushiri escape may have on diplomatic relations between South Africa and Malawi.This comes after Shepard Bushiri and his wi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Record high stocks bask in November reign

World stock markets grabbed a well-earned breather on Tuesday after a second major coronavirus vaccine boost in the space of a week had propelled them higher again and put Europe on course for its best month in nearly three decades.The pan-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020