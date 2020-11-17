Judd Apatow to make first digital directorial debut through pandemic-inspired comedy for Netflix

American filmmaker Judd Apatow is all set for his first digital directorial debut with a pandemic-inspired comedy movie on Netflix. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the untitled feature film of Judd Apatow will be about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film.

The movie will be produced via the Apatow Productions banner from a script that Apatow will co-write with Pam Brady, writer and television producer. According to Fox News, the project will be done by Judd Apatow with long time associate Barry Mendel, as an executive producer. They both recently worked on the comedy-drama: 'The King of Staten Island'.

Apatow is best known for his directorial works of films like 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin', 'Knocked Up', 'Funny People', 'Trainwreck', 'The King of Staten Island' and HBO's Emmy winning 2018 title 'The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling'. The comedic filmmaker has previously worked with Netflix on Rom-Com series 'Love' as a writer, which he co-created too. The streamer also released the stand-up special 'The Return' and the Apatow-produced 'Pee-wee's Big Holiday'. (ANI)