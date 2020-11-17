Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lynne Ramsay to helm 'The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon' adaptation

Filmmaker Lynne Ramsay is set to direct "The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon", a feature film adaptation of author Stephen King's 1999 psychological horror novel. Ramsay has adapted the screenplay from the book with Christy Hall. King's novel is about 12-year-old Trisha McFarland who strays from the path while she and her recently divorced mother and brother take a hike along a branch of the Appalachian Trail.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 14:32 IST
Lynne Ramsay to helm 'The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon' adaptation

Filmmaker Lynne Ramsay is set to direct "The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon", a feature film adaptation of author Stephen King's 1999 psychological horror novel. The project hails from studio Village Roadshow Pictures and marks Ramsay's first foray into the horror genre, reported Deadline.

The filmmaker is known for making critically-acclaimed movies such as "Morvern Callar" (2002), "We Need to Talk About Kevin" (2011) and "You Were Never Really Here" (2017). Ramsay has adapted the screenplay from the book with Christy Hall.

King's novel is about 12-year-old Trisha McFarland who strays from the path while she and her recently divorced mother and brother take a hike along a branch of the Appalachian Trail. "Lost for days, wandering farther and farther astray, Trisha has only her portable radio for comfort. A huge fan of Tom Gordon, a Boston Red Sox relief pitcher, she listens to baseball games and fantasises that her hero will save her. Nature isn’t her only adversary, though something dangerous may be tracking Trisha through the dark woods," the official plotline read. The movie, which is expected to start production in 2021, will be produced by Christine Romero of Sanibel Films, Ryan Silbert of Origin Story, Jon Berg of Stampede Ventures and Roy Lee of Vertigo.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Security Council an ‘impaired’ organ; handful of countries stopping UNSC reform: India at UN

A handful of countries are using the Inter-Governmental Negotiations IGN as a smoke-screen and stopping progress on reforming the Security Council, which has become impaired, India has said, asserting that it is time for a decisive movement...

Amazon India's STEP program to help sellers of all sizes drive growth

Amazon India has launched a new program, STEP, to help sellers of all sizes and tenure accelerate their growth on the platform. With this initiative, Amazonaims to help its seller community of more than 7 lakh sellers overcome obstacles and...

Bushiri escape may effect SA-Malawi diplomatic relations

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has expressed concern at the potential effect the Bushiri escape may have on diplomatic relations between South Africa and Malawi.This comes after Shepard Bushiri and his wi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Record high stocks bask in November reign

World stock markets grabbed a well-earned breather on Tuesday after a second major coronavirus vaccine boost in the space of a week had propelled them higher again and put Europe on course for its best month in nearly three decades.The pan-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020