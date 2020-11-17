People News Roundup: Taylor Swift says her master tapes sold off for second time

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Taylor Swift says her master tapes sold off for second time

Taylor Swift said on Monday that her master recordings had been sold off to a private equity company, denying her the chance to buy back the tapes herself and resume control over the rights to her first six albums. "This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge," the 30-year-old singer wrote in a Twitter posting.

