Vicky Kaushal begins shooting after months, fans wish 'all the best'

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday headed back to the film sets and resumed work after a hiatus of several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 09:53 IST
Actor Vicky Kaushal (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday headed back to the film sets and resumed work after a hiatus of several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of himself from the film sets, one of which sees him with a script in his hand.

"Shubh aarambh (good beginnings)," he wrote in the caption hinting that he has kickstarted shooting for a new project. The pictures see the 'Masaan,' actor in a clean-shaven look with a beaming smile on his face.

Fans of the actor flooded the post with several comments with many of them wishing him luck for his new project. (ANI)

