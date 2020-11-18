Sweet Magnolias Season 2 to have more turns & twists, Sherryl Woods’ tweet excites fans

Fans are happy as Sweet Magnolias was renewed for Season 2 in July this year. Now they are ardently waiting to know when Netflix will stream the romantic series.

On the renewal of Sweet Magnolias Season 2, the developer Sheryl J Anderson said, "I'm thrilled and excited to come back with a cast and a crew that I love so much. It's such a valentine to everybody who worked so hard to make Serenity such a beautiful place. JoAnna, Brooke, and Heather and I were jumping up and down while texting each other, and we look forward to doing that over Zoom too."

Fans have plenty of questions going into Sweet Magnolias Season 2, mainly after the dramatic way the first season came to an end, particularly in the last ten minutes. The big cliffhanger at the end is the outcome of the fight from the after-prom party. It led to a car crash and Kyle is currently unconscious. However, it's never revealed who the passenger in the car is so that's the major question leading into Sweet Magnolias Season 2, What's on Netflix reported.

Helen just split from her on and off again boyfriend so it will be interesting to see what happens there especially since she's desperate for a child. Finally, Dana has her own problems trying to keep her business afloat and is now confronted with the fact she may have an estranged son working in her kitchen, What's on Netflix further noted.

While speaking on the cast, Anderson said that all the characters (from Season 1) would be returning in Sweet Magnolias Season 2. "Almost everybody you have come to love, you will get to see again. But there are going to be some twists and turns to come that will surprise even the most devoted book fans," she added.

According to JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who played the role of Maddie Townsend, Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will have more drama than Season 1. "Sheryl, our showrunner, said everybody's so worried about who's in the car, but [with] the drama that's coming for Season 2, and the twists and turns of Season 2, that will be the least of everybody's concerns. I think it's going to be jam-packed with juicy goodness," Garcia Swisher said to Woman's Day.

Sweet Magnolias novel writer, Sherryl Woods tweeted on October 31: Yes, we are so excited about bringing you all season 2 of #SweetMagnolias Keeping our fingers crossed that NOTHING will keep us from getting into production in Georgia in 2021. Stay tuned.

Based on Sherryl Woods' tweet, we can predict the streaming of Sweet Magnolias Season 2 in late 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

