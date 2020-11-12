Money Heist Season 5: New production pics released, Fernando Soto reveals one mole’s identity

We are yet to get the official release date for Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) but fans no longer can wait to know what they can see next. The fifth season has undeniably become one of the most anticipated drama TV series fans have been waiting since Season 4 dropped its finale.

The delay for Money Heist Season 5 was logical as its production was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the good part in favour of its development is that the production for Season 5 had already been commenced filming with viewers spotting characters like Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Marseille (Luka Peroš) and Tatiana (Diana Gomez) on location in Denmark.

Netflix has announced two new cast members for Money Heist Season 5 – Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense8 actor) and Patrick Criado (1898. The last of the Philippines). The avid viewers have speculated that Miguel Ángel Silvestre will play Tokyo's former lover in a flashback sequence. "Úrsula filming with the new guy, a flashback of Tokyo's dead boyfriend perhaps?" one Reddit-user theorized.

Fernando Soto, who plays the role of Ángel Rubio in the series, recently posted on Instagram where he hinted that the police have a second mole in their midst. Although he was accused of being a mole for the criminals back in the first season, Ángel eventually earned back the trust of his colleagues and continued to work for the police, Express noted.

The new post is captioned: "Antoñanzas... Ángel... Que si... Que no... Que no... Que si…" which roughly translates to "Antoñanzas... Ángel… what if?"

His post seems to reveal that Antoñanzas and Ángel will be working together in some capacity when Money Heist returns for Season 5.

Here we have some snaps from the set of Money Heist Season 5. The photograph reveals the situation of Lisbon negotiating with the police officer. The snaps hint that the professor isn't dead in the fifth season.

We've gotten some of the first pictures from the set of Money Heist season 5!Full preview: https://t.co/Frow4lAfTY pic.twitter.com/tTv1c6nzZX — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 14, 2020

The returning cast members in Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) include Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, José Manuel Poga as Gandía, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an exact airing date. But it is likely to appear in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

