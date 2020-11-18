Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thomas Markle not important witness in Meghan's UK court case, judge says

Thomas Markle does not appear to be an important witness in the London court battle pitting his daughter Meghan, the British royal, against a tabloid newspaper, so he need not give evidence in person, the judge overseeing the case said on Wednesday. Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father in August 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:43 IST
Thomas Markle not important witness in Meghan's UK court case, judge says

Thomas Markle does not appear to be an important witness in the London court battle pitting his daughter Meghan, the British royal, against a tabloid newspaper, so he need not give evidence in person, the judge overseeing the case said on Wednesday.

Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father in August 2018. Her lawyers say the publication of the letter to her father was a misuse of private information and breached her copyright. They are seeking aggravated damages.

The case had raised the prospect of Markle giving evidence in court against his daughter, who he has not seen since they fell out on the eve of her glittering wedding to Harry in 2018, which he missed due to ill health and after he admitted posing for paparazzi pictures. In her letter written months later, she expressed her hurt feelings about his actions although the paper argues it was an orchestrated part of a publicity cmapaign.

Last month, judge Mark Warby granted Meghan's legal team their application to delay the trial, which was due to have started at London's High Court in January, until the autumn of 2021. In a ruling handed down on Wednesday, he gave a full explanation for that decision, although most of it was redacted because it involved "private and confidential information".

However, Warby did make reference to a witness statement from the paper's legal director which described Markle as "an important witness". "It was not immediately obvious to me why he was considered to be important," Warby said. "It is not suggested that Mr Markle’s evidence ... is an essential component of the defence case."

Warby said there was "no apparent impediment" to the paper's lawyers taking a deposition or other form of independently recorded statement from Markle in advance, or to his giving evidence by video-link if not well enough to travel. The judge also added that Markle "has (quite rightly) not been told the confidential basis for the adjournment application".

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

French court rules against Clint Eastwood testifying in train attack trial

A French court has ruled that Clint Eastwood cannot testify during the trial of a suspected Islamist gunman, whose attack on a high-speed train was thwarted by three Americans, who later played themselves in a movie by the U.S. actor and di...

EU: Brexit trade talks still have 'substantial work' ahead

A top European Union official said Wednesday that trade talks with the United Kingdom still face substantial work that might spill over into next week, with a perilous deadline drawing ever closer. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EUs top trade offi...

Karnataka gets 31st district Vijayanagara carved out of Ballari after Karnataka Cabinet's approval

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.A Cabinet meeting decided to bifurcate Ballar...

BRIEF-U.S. FDA Said To Plan Early December Advisory Meetings To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccines - CNBC

Nov 18 Reuters - U.S. FDA SAID TO PLAN EARLY DECEMBER ADVISORY MEETINGS TO DISCUSS COVID-19 VACCINES AHEAD OF POTENTIAL AUTHORIZATION - CNBC U.S. FDA IS SAID TO HAVE ASKED ITS VACCINES ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO PLAN TO MEET DEC. 8-10 TO DISCUSS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020