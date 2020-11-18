Left Menu
Regional cinema has received exposure due to OTT platforms, says Samantha Akkineni

South star Samantha Akkineni says her decision to cross over to Hindi language with the second season of “The Family Man” was spurred on by the impact of OTT platforms that are blurring the lines between industries, leading to good opportunities for actors and technicians everywhere.

South star Samantha Akkineni says her decision to cross over to Hindi language with the second season of “The Family Man” was spurred on by the impact of OTT platforms that are blurring the lines between industries, leading to good opportunities for actors and technicians everywhere. Different entertainment mediums are converging on the platform, the actor said, adding that global exposure is bound to change the viewing habits of the audiences.

“The exposure to regional cinema improved a lot as there are a lot of films on OTT and it leads to more opportunities for us. I would have never been keen to do a Hindi feature film and when I was given an opportunity to do a web series and play a role that is different, I jumped at it. OTT has opened up possibility for stars, actors and technicians from regional cinema,” Akkineni told PTI in an interview. The “Super Deluxe” star, however, is not too keen to work as a beginner in the Hindi film industry as she believes she has had her fair share of “stereotypical and cliche roles” in Telugu and Tamil movies in the early years of her career. “I have made my fair share of mistakes. In the beginning when you are trying to find your way, you end up doing stereotypical and cliche roles, I have done all of that. I am at a stage in regional cinema where I am looking to do roles that test and push me to my limit.

“In Hindi films, I don't have the energy to do the same thing again and get back to the point to where I want to do work that I want to do. In regional films, I am in a position to pick out-of-the-box roles but if I do Hindi films I won't get that opportunity.” Best known for her roles in “Eega”, “Mahanati”, “Mersal”, “Anjaan”, and “Dookudu” among others, Akkineni said over the years, she has tried to play characters that represent women in a realistic manner. The 33-year-old actor said she did not have a godfather in the industry to guide her but that helped her learn from her mistakes.

“I am actively working towards it, you will see roles that are related to present-day women. Usually, you succumb when you don’t get enough offers, (but) I’m bullheaded about doing roles that represent women correctly,” she said. Akkineni’s decision to join the cast of “The Family Man 2” was primarily led by the script and the fact that directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are “amazing”.

“For me, it is more about the script than who is part of it. It is about how challenging the role is and is it different from what I did before. “It is a cherry on the cake (the success of the first part) ... because now for the most difficult role, it is coming with huge expectations and people are waiting to see it. I worked very hard for this role and it tested me both physically and emotionally. I am looking forward to season two,” she said about the Amazon Prime Video web series, led by Manoj Bajpayee. The drama also features Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi.

Akkineni was talking on the sidelines of a panel discussion organised by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. She said narrating a story in a feature length format is comparatively easier than a short film.

“It is easy to narrate a story in two and half hours and difficult to make and drive your point home with a short film. The emergence and growth of short films should continue and should be encouraged,” she said..

