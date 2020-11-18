Shah Rukh Khan begins shoot for Siddharth Anand's next

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday started shooting for his next film, to be helmed by "War" director Siddharth Anand, according to a source close to the project. Khan was spotted at Yash Raj Studios in a long hair look, leading to speculation that he has commenced filming for the movie reportedly titled "Pathan" .

The film marks his first project after 2018's "Zero" , which received a lukewarm response. While there is no official confirmation regarding the shoot of the movie billed as an action-thriller and produced by Yash Raj Films, an insider said, "Shah Rukh Khan started shooting for his next film with Siddharth from today." According to reports, the 55-year-old star is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy, South filmmaker Atlee for a potboiler, and "Bharat" director Ali Abbas Zafar and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of "The Family Man" fame for separate films. Khan is yet to make an official announcement on his next feature film.