ASI seeks Maha govt's nod to reopen historical sites

The Aurangabad circle office of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought the Maharashtra government's permission to reopen historical monuments in the region, including the world-famous Ajanta and Ellora caves, which remained shut since March due to the pandemic. The ASI's circle office has written a letter to the government in this connection, a senior official told PTI on Thursday.

The association of tourist guides and several other stakeholders have earlier written to state government and the local authorities, demanding that the historical sites be reopened for people. "The ASI's circle office in Aurangabad wrote a letter to the state government on Tuesday, seeking its permission for reopening of the historical sites and monuments under its jurisdiction," the official said.

"The places of religious worship in the state have been reopened earlier this week, but the historical monuments are still shut. As a result, those dependent on it for livelihood are facing problems. Hence, we have written to the government," he added. According to the official, they have brought certain things to the notice of the state government, like the Centre's standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding reopening of tourist places.

Meanwhile, RPI(A) on Thursday held an agitation at the Bibi Ka Maqbara, a famous 17th century Mughal-era monument here, under the leadership of Nagraj Gaikwad, demanding reopening of historical monuments in the region.