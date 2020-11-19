Left Menu
Development News Edition

ASI seeks Maha govt's nod to reopen historical sites

"The ASI's circle office in Aurangabad wrote a letter to the state government on Tuesday, seeking its permission for reopening of the historical sites and monuments under its jurisdiction," the official said. "The places of religious worship in the state have been reopened earlier this week, but the historical monuments are still shut.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:36 IST
ASI seeks Maha govt's nod to reopen historical sites
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Aurangabad circle office of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought the Maharashtra government's permission to reopen historical monuments in the region, including the world-famous Ajanta and Ellora caves, which remained shut since March due to the pandemic. The ASI's circle office has written a letter to the government in this connection, a senior official told PTI on Thursday.

The association of tourist guides and several other stakeholders have earlier written to state government and the local authorities, demanding that the historical sites be reopened for people. "The ASI's circle office in Aurangabad wrote a letter to the state government on Tuesday, seeking its permission for reopening of the historical sites and monuments under its jurisdiction," the official said.

"The places of religious worship in the state have been reopened earlier this week, but the historical monuments are still shut. As a result, those dependent on it for livelihood are facing problems. Hence, we have written to the government," he added. According to the official, they have brought certain things to the notice of the state government, like the Centre's standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding reopening of tourist places.

Meanwhile, RPI(A) on Thursday held an agitation at the Bibi Ka Maqbara, a famous 17th century Mughal-era monument here, under the leadership of Nagraj Gaikwad, demanding reopening of historical monuments in the region.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

FeedingBillions enters Mumbai, aims to feed 1 mn meals annually by 2022

Food tech company FeedingBillions on Thursday said it is planning to serve one million meals annually in Mumbai by 2022, through its contract catering brand Feastly. Feastly, which has now entered Mumbai, is currently serving at six locatio...

Apple's new program reduces App Store commission to 15 pct for small businesses

Appleon Wednesday announced a new program to help small businesses and independent developers propel their businesses forward on the App Store as they continue working to innovate and thrive during this period of unprecedented global econom...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys potential COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response in older adults, data published on Thursday showed, with researchers expecting to release late-stage trial results by Christmas.DEATHS AND INFEC...

EU leaders to discuss Polish, Hungarian veto of recovery plan, no solution seen yet

European Union leaders will discuss on Thursday the Polish and Hungarian veto of the EUs 1.8 trillion-euro financial plan to recover from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials expect no solution this week. Warsaw and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020