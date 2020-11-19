Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhuri Dixit says she is missing her 'boys' on International Men's Day

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Thursday marked International Men's Day by showering love over her "pillars of support," her husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, and sons Arin Nene, Ryan Nene.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:57 IST
Madhuri Dixit says she is missing her 'boys' on International Men's Day
Actor Madhuri Dixit with her family (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Thursday marked International Men's Day by showering love over her "pillars of support," her husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, and sons Arin Nene, Ryan Nene. The senior actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her "boys," and expressed how she is missing them in the caption.

"Loving, caring & my pillars of support, Missing my boys," she wrote in the caption. "To all the men bringing positive change in our society, Happy #InternationalMensDay," her caption further read.

International Men's Day is celebrated every year on November 19 to celebrate the contribution of men and to spread awareness on the need to focus on the mental health of men and promoting gender equality. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to inaugurate ReInvest 2020 virtually for investment in clean energy

By Aashique Hussain Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third edition of Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo RE-INVEST 2020, virtually on November 26, in a bid to provide an international forum for investment p...

Next 30 years even more exciting for tech sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan

The next 30 years are going to be even more exciting for the tech sector, information technology industry veteran S Kris Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday forecasting increased outsourcing business. In spite of the Covid crisis, the IT indust...

Registration of construction workers to be done through doorstep delivery: Sisodia

Registration of construction workers for availing benefits under various Delhi government schemes will now be done through doorstep delivery, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on ThursdayIt has now been decided that registratio...

Ola to introduce e-scooter by Jan next year: Sources

Ride-hailing major Ola is foraying into electric scooter manufacturing and plans to hit the market with its first vehicle in January next year, sources said. The electric scooter, initially manufactured at a facility in the Netherlands, wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020