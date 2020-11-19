Left Menu
Development News Edition

Football stars' wives clash in "WAGatha Christie" court case in London

A courtroom battle between the wives of former England football stars Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy kicked off in London on Thursday, an escalation in a tale of betrayal and amateur detective work that has titillated the British public. Rebekah Vardy is suing her former friend Coleen Rooney for libel after Rooney accused her in a sensational post on Twitter and Instagram of leaking stories from her private life to the Sun tabloid newspaper.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:19 IST
Football stars' wives clash in "WAGatha Christie" court case in London

A courtroom battle between the wives of former England football stars Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy kicked off in London on Thursday, an escalation in a tale of betrayal and amateur detective work that has titillated the British public.

Rebekah Vardy is suing her former friend Coleen Rooney for libel after Rooney accused her in a sensational post on Twitter and Instagram of leaking stories from her private life to the Sun tabloid newspaper. Vardy denies the leaks. Both women belong to a glamorous group of footballers' wives and girlfriends, known in Britain as the WAGs, who have become celebrities in their own right, their lives regularly dissected by the tabloid press and their social media posts widely shared.

The fallout between Rooney and Vardy exploded into public view on Oct. 9, 2019, when Rooney suddenly posted a long message explaining that she had become suspicious of one of her friends and had carefully planned and executed a private investigation. Rooney said she had blocked all her friends from viewing her private Instagram account except for the one she suspected, and had then posted a series of fake stories over a five-month period, which had found their way into the pages of the Sun.

Rooney concluded her message by saying: "I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It's...Rebekah Vardy's account." The story was immediately dubbed the "WAGatha Christie" case, in reference to the renowned author of detective novels.

Rooney, whose husband is a former England captain, has 1.2 million followers on Twitter and 885,000 on Instagram. Her message was widely shared, to the extent that it has been viewed by several million people. The story was widely covered by Britain's national print and broadcast media. Vardy, who was seven months pregnant at the time, went public the same day with her denial, but that did not stop a wave of social media abuse and ridicule against her that her lawyers say continues up until now. The abuse has included violent threats.

Such was the reach of the story that some users responded to a Tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump in November 2019 that said "ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who it is!" with the phrase: "It's ... Rebekah Vardy." Her husband, Jamie Vardy, was on several occasions mocked while playing for his club, Leicester City, by opposition fans chanting "your wife is a grass". A grass is British slang for an informer.

Rebekah Vardy's lawyer, Hugh Tomlinson, told the High Court that while many people were treating the case as entertainment, it was deeply upsetting and embarrassing for his client. The case continues.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 19

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Ind vs Aus: Ponting backs Burns over Pucovski as opener for first Test

Former skipper Ricky Ponting reckons that Australia should stick with Joe Burns over Will Pucovski for the first Test against India slated to begin from December 17. Pucovski has been in fine form as he smashed two double centuries in Sheff...

PM Modi to inaugurate ReInvest 2020 virtually for investment in clean energy

By Aashique Hussain Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third edition of Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo RE-INVEST 2020, virtually on November 26, in a bid to provide an international forum for investment p...

Next 30 years even more exciting for tech sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan

The next 30 years are going to be even more exciting for the tech sector, information technology industry veteran S Kris Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday forecasting increased outsourcing business. In spite of the Covid crisis, the IT indust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020