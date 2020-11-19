Left Menu
Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-11-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 12:57 IST
Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter
The spoilers for Boruto Chapter 52 predict that Naruto and Sasuke will get the limelight before something happens to them. Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

We're just a few hours away from the release of Boruto Chapter 52. The spoilers for the imminent chapter are already out with the raw scans leaks on the Internet. Here are some details you should go through before Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 52 is released.

The tile of Boruto Chapter 52 is 'Baryon Mode'. According to the released spoilers and leaked scans, the imminent chapter commences Naruto and Kurama talking about the new mode. Kurama describes the new mode as "Nuclear Fusion; like the Sun releasing its energy. like the Sun releasing its energy. It's about using my chakra and your chakra to create new energy".

The spoilers for Boruto Chapter 52 predict that Naruto and Sasuke will get the limelight before something happens to them. According to BlockToro, Naruto has already made a deal with Kurama that will give him a new powerful form that can beat Isshiki. Sasuke can also unlock a new set of powers that he has not used before in the Boruto Chapter 52 to make sure Isshiki is stopped from damaging Konoha.

Some of the powers which Naruto could utilize in Boruto Chapter 52 during the battle against Isshiki – Tailed Beast Bomb; Rasenshuriken; Contact the other Tailed Beasts for power; Kekkei Genkai chakra modes: Lava, Magnet and Boil Release; Four elements power; Frog Kumite Taijutsu.

A few powers which Sasuke can use in Boruto Chapter 52 in the fight against Isshiki – Susanoo; Indra's Arrow (the strongest Jutsu in his arsenal); New techniques except Taijutsu and Kenjutsu.

According to a rumor, Boruto Chapter 53 may portray the demise of either Sasuke or Naruto. However, nothing has been revealed related to Boruto Chapter 53 as now this is the time for Chapter 52's release.

Based on a tweet by Abdul Zoldyck, Masashi Kishimoto will take charge of scriptwriting the Boruto Manga starting from Boruto Chapter 53. Ukyo Kodachi has announced his departure from the position of scriptwriter for the Manga.

Boruto Chapter 52 is slated to be out on Friday, November 20. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Boruto Chapter 53.

