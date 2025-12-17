Left Menu

Putin Warns of Expanded Russian Control in Ukraine Amid Stalled Peace Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin signals potential expansion of territorial ambitions in Ukraine if peace talks don't align with Moscow's conditions. The comments come as international efforts intensify to resolve the conflict, but major differences between Russia and Ukraine remain unresolved.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a stern warning on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin indicated that Russia might broaden its territorial ambitions in Ukraine if peace talks falter. His statement underscores Russia's willingness to resort to military force should diplomatic efforts fall short of meeting Moscow's terms.

Amid ongoing international efforts for a peaceful resolution, Putin stressed the importance of negotiations but cautioned against the absence of meaningful dialogue. He emphasized that refusal from Ukraine and its allies to engage substantively could lead Russia to liberate what he called its 'historical lands' by force.

As talks among the US, Ukraine, and European leaders focus on security and territorial issues, significant differences linger. Despite this, discussions continue in hopes of aligning security guarantees for Ukraine without endorsing NATO membership, amid Russia's insistence on its demands being met before any agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

