Sweeping Military Reform: Congress Passes $901 Billion Defense Bill Amid Controversy

The Senate approved a $901 billion annual military policy bill, emphasizing defense programs and demanding accountability in military operations. The bill includes troop pay raises and seeks to bridge disagreements between Congress and the Pentagon over security focus while implementing President Trump's defense priorities.

Updated: 17-12-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:56 IST
Sweeping Military Reform: Congress Passes $901 Billion Defense Bill Amid Controversy
The Senate has passed a massive $901 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which will fund defense programs and demand transparency from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding naval strikes near Venezuela. The legislation, achieving rare bipartisan support, aims to raise troop pay by 3.8% and reflect President Donald Trump's national security priorities.

Despite solidarity, tensions emerged over Pentagon policies, notably involving troop levels in Europe, military operations transparency, and diversity and climate initiatives. Lawmakers highlighted a compromise but remained divided over executive orders and emergency military powers at the US-Mexico border.

Additionally, Senate Commerce Committee objections arose due to a controversial waiver for military aircraft, recalling a deadly crash this January. As a result, calls for improved coordination between military and commercial aviation have intensified. The sweeping reforms seek to enhance oversight, repeal outdated war authorizations, and ensure effective military strategy in shifting geopolitical landscapes.

