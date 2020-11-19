Manoj Bajpayee warns against fake Twitter account in his name
Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday warned his social media followers about an imposter operating a fake Twitter profile in his name. Bajpayee was last seen in this year's Diwali release "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari", directed by Abhishek Sharma. Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film is the first mainstream Hindi film to hit the theatres after a gap of over eight months as theatres across India were shut owing to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:17 IST
Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday warned his social media followers about an imposter operating a fake Twitter profile in his name. On his verified account, the 51-year-old actor shared a screenshot of the fake handle which shows his photo from the 2018 film "Bhonsle" as the display picture.
"This a fake account !!! Be aware!!! @Twitter," Bajpayee wrote on the microblogging site. In the past, actors including Sonu Sood and Raveena Tandon have also called out unverified Twitter accounts in their name. Bajpayee was last seen in this year's Diwali release "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" , directed by Abhishek Sharma.
Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film is the first mainstream Hindi film to hit the theatres after a gap of over eight months as theatres across India were shut owing to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Bajpayee will next be seen in the second season of "The Family Man" , an Amazon Prime Video series..
ALSO READ
Technology was new, everything appeared sweet and romantic: Fatima Sana Shaikh on '90s era
'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' to hit theatres on November 15
'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Brings Audience Back to Silver Screen, Over 75K Ticket Sold on Day 1
'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Brings Audience Back to Silver Screen, Over 75K Ticket Sold on Day 1
Aamir Khan watches 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' in theatre