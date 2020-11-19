Sushmita Sen shares trailer of daughter Renee's debut short, calls it 'bestest gift' on birthday

Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee Sen is making her acting debut with a short film titled "Suttabaazi" and the actor said she is proud to introduce the "natural performer". The trailer was unveiled by the makers on Thursday which coincided with Sushmita Sen's birthday. The "Aarya" star took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of the short. "The bestest gift I could've ever received from a loving universe and my first love on my birthday!! Introducing with great pride... Renee Sen the Actor!! "Presenting the trailer of her first ever short film #suttabaazi. What a feeling to see my little Shona take brave steps towards her dreams... to have courage and do so, all on her own (sic)," Sushmita Sen captioned the post. "Suttabaazi" follows the story of the 19-year-old Diya (Renee), a smoker who is stuck with her nagging parents in lockdown. The short is directed by Kabeer Khurana and produced by Simran Lakhanpal, Ramneek Sawhney, Pankaj Rungta. It will release next month.

Sushmita Sen, best known for films like "Main Hoon Na" , "Filhaal", "Samay" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya" , also extended her wishes to the cast and crew of the short film. Heaping praises on her daughter, the former Miss Universe said, "I love you @reneesen47 What a natural performer... keep growing, learning and enjoying... May you always earn respect first!!! P.S #smokingisinjurioustohealth." Sushmita Sen adopted Renee Sen in 2000 and Alisah Sen in 2010.