Tungabhadra Pushkaralu begins in T'gana; A low key affair this time

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI): Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Tungabhadra Pushkaralu began on Friday in Telangana with ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud taking a dip in the river in Alampur Jogulamba-Gadwal district. According to an official release, the state government made all arrangements for the event that recurs every 12 years.

ThePushkaralu will be held till December 1. Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy (Endowments), Niranjan Reddy (Agriculture) and V Srinivas Goud (Excise) taking a dip in the river.

Due to the prevalence of COVID-19, the state government issued guidelines for devotees wanting to take a holy dip in the river and visit temples in Alampur and other places. Pregnant women, children below the age of 10 and people above 65 years are advised not to participate in the Pushkaralu while devotees and pilgrims are requested to bring COVID-19 negative certificates for entry into pushkar ghats.

Otherwise they would be allowed only after thermal screening, an official release said on Thursday. Wearing a mask and maintaining a physical distance of six feet are compulsory at temples and bathing ghats, it added.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI