Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tungabhadra Pushkaralu begins in T'gana; A low key affair this time

Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy (Endowments), Niranjan Reddy (Agriculture) and V Srinivas Goud (Excise) taking a dip in the river. Due to the prevalence of COVID-19, the state government issued guidelines for devotees wanting to take a holy dip in the river and visit temples in Alampur and other places.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:19 IST
Tungabhadra Pushkaralu begins in T'gana; A low key affair this time

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI): Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Tungabhadra Pushkaralu began on Friday in Telangana with ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud taking a dip in the river in Alampur Jogulamba-Gadwal district. According to an official release, the state government made all arrangements for the event that recurs every 12 years.

ThePushkaralu will be held till December 1. Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy (Endowments), Niranjan Reddy (Agriculture) and V Srinivas Goud (Excise) taking a dip in the river.

Due to the prevalence of COVID-19, the state government issued guidelines for devotees wanting to take a holy dip in the river and visit temples in Alampur and other places. Pregnant women, children below the age of 10 and people above 65 years are advised not to participate in the Pushkaralu while devotees and pilgrims are requested to bring COVID-19 negative certificates for entry into pushkar ghats.

Otherwise they would be allowed only after thermal screening, an official release said on Thursday. Wearing a mask and maintaining a physical distance of six feet are compulsory at temples and bathing ghats, it added.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

European shares supported by gains in commodity, retail stocks

European stocks edged higher on Friday as gains in commodity and retail shares offset worries about U.S. politics and an impasse over fresh stimulus measures to support a pandemic-stricken global economy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ro...

Ghana urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines to prevent resurgence

The health authorities in Ghana advised citizens to follow COVID-19 directives cautiously, according to a report by Peace FM. The authorities said that relenting to the guidelines may cause a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.Talking about the c...

Raj: ACB Searches locations of govt officials arrested in disproportionate assets cases

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths have launched search operations at 10 different locations in connection with the arrest of three government officials for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their incomes, officials said on Fr...

Tungabhadra Pushkaralu begins in T'gana; A low key affair this time

Hyderabad, Nov 20 PTI Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Tungabhadra Pushkaralu began on Friday in Telangana with ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud taking a dip in the river in Alampur Jogulamba-Gadwal district. Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020