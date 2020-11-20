Left Menu
Extra episodes of 'The Walking Dead,' season 10 to premiere from February 2021

AMC on Thursday (local time) announced that the extra episodes of Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead,' will premiere in February 2021.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:48 IST
A still from the horror show 'The Walking Dead' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

According to Variety, the six extra episodes of the zombie apocalypse series will start airing from February 28 at 9 pm ET.

All six episodes will be debuting early on the streaming service AMC Plus every Thursday, before its linear premiere on Sunday. The guest stars that will be seen in the new episodes are Robert Patrick, Okea Eme-Akwari, and Robert Patrick, reported Variety. (ANI)

