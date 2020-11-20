Sonam Kapoor says 'tassels, sparkle' make her 'happy girl'

Left Menu
Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Friday treated her fans to a stunning picture of herself dressed in a sparkling ivory ensemble.

Updated: 20-11-2020 18:31 IST
Actor Sonam Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Friday treated her fans to a stunning picture of herself dressed in a sparkling ivory ensemble. The 'Delhi 6,' actor who is known for her fashion sense, posted several pictures of herself dressed in the white ivory outfit by fashion label Taller Marmo.

The outfit is a shimmery ivory coloured kaftan with tassels towards the end. She expressed how tassel and sparkle make her a happy girl.

"Give me some tassel, give me some sparkle... and I'm a happy happy girl," she wrote in the caption. (ANI)

