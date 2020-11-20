Left Menu
The Last Kingdom Season 5 filming updates, Uhtred's goal of taking back Bebbanburg

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:43 IST
The Last Kingdom Season 5 is likely to be based on the 9th and 10th series of the novel 'The Saxon Stories' – 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer'. Image Credit: Facebook / The Last Kingdom

The renewal update of The Last Kingdom for Season 5 is not new and now fans are becoming desperate to know when it will be out. Read further to get the latest updates related to the imminent season.

What's on Netflix previously said that the production for Last Kingdom Season 5 would start in November 2020. The cast and crew will be working under strict restrictions due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, we are yet to receive the latest updates related to the filming of The Last Kingdom Season 5.

Episodes of The Last Kingdom Season 5 are expected to follow Uhtred as he feels that his destiny is highly entangled with the future of England. According to the synopsis, he will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Therefore, we can say that The Last Kingdom Season 5 will be filled with more heartbreaking moments.

The lead star Alexander Dreymon confirmed in a recent conversation with RadioTimes that the filming for The Last Kingdom Season 5 would get underway very soon. "We're going to start shooting towards the end of this year under very strict COVID-19 guidelines, of course. We're very lucky to be able to work at the moment," Alexander Dreymon said.

"We're faced with that problem now, getting into season five where Uhtred is technically… I think he starts at 54 and ends up at 60 in the books. That's a problem right now because how do we make it look like Uhtred has aged without it looking comical? We're working on it," Alexander Dreymon added.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is likely to be based on the 9th and 10th series of the novel 'The Saxon Stories' – 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer'.

The ending of The Last Kingdom Season 4 raised plenty of questions to be answered in Season 5. The series tells the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), who has had many wives and lovers across the series. Fans are wondering what happened to his first wife Mildrith (Amy Wren), and whether she will return in The Last Kingdom Season 5.

Uhtred's goal of taking back Bebbanburg might happen in future. New enemies are likely to arise. Season 5 of The Last Kingdom might take Uhtred to Bebbanburg or he might stand with Wessex for another war.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

