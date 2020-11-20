The Grand Tour Season 4: Trailer reveals release date for ‘Madagascar’, more on Season 5

It has been a long time since we heard anything of The Grand Tour Season 4. Fans are happy as Season 5 has already been under discussion for a long time.

Amazon Prime Video officially confirmed that The Grand Tour Season 5 would take place. The good news is that the show had been renewed for at least two more series. However, fans are still waiting for Season 4's ending.

James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson were spotted filming in Madagascar for The Grand Tour Season 4 last year, but the release of episode titled 'Madagascar' has been pushed further and further back. This highly wound fans but now we can see a ray of hope.

James May told Express, "I understand the delay. Because material for TV is a precious commodity at the moment. We don't want to throw it away, you know, it's a special, it's got to go on at the right time."

The Grant Tour has recently released a trailer for Season 4 announcing the release date. The trailer for 'A Massive Hunt', James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson are on a treasure hunt. They need to 'crack the code and find the loot'.

According to IMDb, here's the official synopsis:

Following their perilous watery escapades in the Mekong, the intrepid trio find themselves back on four wheels for their latest adventure on the exotic islands of Reunion and Madagascar. Armed with three sports cars, Richard, James and Jeremy believe they are in for a cushy road trip and fun escapades as they arrive in Reunion and race on the world's most expensive piece of tarmac, a jaw dropping ring road built out in the sea. But a bizarre challenge from Mr Wilman propels them across the ocean to Madagascar, where they must tackle the toughest road in the world, in some of the most extremely modded cars they have ever built, in order to complete one of their toughest quests to date. The whole grueling adventure ends in an explosive climax.

The Grand Tour's production is badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial losses. Majority of the television and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The plot for The Grand Tour Season 5 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. The viewers will have Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, Mike Skinner, Abbie Eaton, and James Hay for sure. Fans should remember that the fifth season will be full of surprises than the previous season.

