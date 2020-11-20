Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vardy scores first in UK's "WAGatha Christie" soccer wives' libel trial

The libel trial, dubbed the "WAGatha Christie" case, after the renowned author of detective novels, kicked off on Thursday with both parties arguing about the "natural and ordinary" meaning of the words at the centre of the dispute. Vardy's lawyers said they should be taken to mean that Vardy herself had consistently betrayed Rooney's trust over several years.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:28 IST
Vardy scores first in UK's "WAGatha Christie" soccer wives' libel trial
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Rebekah Vardy, the wife of an England soccer striker, won the first exchange in her libel case against the wife of his former international teammate Wayne Rooney over accusations she passed on stories to a newspaper about her former friend. Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney at London's High Court for accusing her on Twitter and Instagram of leaking stories from her private life to the Sun tabloid. Vardy denies the leaks.

Both women belong to a glamorous group of footballers' wives and girlfriends, known in Britain as the WAGs, who have become celebrities in their own right, their lives regularly dissected by the tabloid press. In October 2019, Rooney, whose husband is England's record goalscorer and former captain, said she had carefully planned and executed a sting operation to see who was leaking stories about her, and that her detective work had worked out who was responsible.

The end of her message said: "It's ... Rebekah Vardy's account". The libel trial, dubbed the "WAGatha Christie" case, after the renowned author of detective novels, kicked off on Thursday with both parties arguing about the "natural and ordinary" meaning of the words at the centre of the dispute.

Vardy's lawyers said they should be taken to mean that Vardy herself had consistently betrayed Rooney's trust over several years. Rooney's lawyers argued reference to "Rebekah Vardy's account", stopped short of asserting Vardy's unequivocal guilt. Judge Mark Warby came down on Vardy's side.

"The reader's natural inference would be that the miscreant was Ms Vardy herself," he said in his judgement. "There is no indication to the contrary." The core of Rooney's defence, that her post was justified because its content was true, will be examined during a full trial at a later date.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss prosecutors set to drop Russian money-laundering inquiry

Swiss federal prosecutors are set to drop a nine-year investigation into a graft scandal linked to the 2009 death of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in a Moscow jail and unblock most of the related money frozen in Swiss bank accounts. The O...

Tennis-Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

Londons farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-64 to seal a last-four spot on Friday.Defeat by Daniil Medvedev had left the five-time champion n...

One more South African player tests positive for COVID-19, warm-up game called off

South Africa on Friday called off their inter-squad warm-up match ahead of the England series after a second player from their 24-member squad tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19. Ahead of the white-ball series, one unnamed player of t...

Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe' eyeing Eid 2021 release 

Salman Khan-starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is likely to open in theatres on Eid next year.&#160; There were media reports stating that the Prabhudheva-directed action-drama might be heading to an OTT platform.&#160; However, a source c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020