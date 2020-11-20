Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiara Advani starrer 'Indoo Ki Jawani' to be released in cinema halls

Kiara Advani starrer comedy-drama 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is set to be released in theatres on December 11, 2020.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 22:14 IST
Kiara Advani starrer 'Indoo Ki Jawani' to be released in cinema halls
Kiara Advani (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Kiara Advani starrer comedy-drama 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is set to be released in theatres on December 11, 2020. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the same on Twitter.

"#BreakingNews... ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE IN DEC 2020... #IndooKiJawani - starring #KiaraAdvani and #AdityaSeal - to release in *cinemas* on 11 Dec 2020... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples," he noted. Earlier, the 'Kabir Singh' star shared a teaser of a dancing number 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' from the film.

Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications. The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

'Indoo Ki Jawani' is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow dip on concerns over rising COVID-19 infections

The SP 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday with a surge in coronavirus cases threatening to derail a fragile economic recovery, even as plans were announced for ending several of the Federal Reserves economic support programs.The Nasdaq edged...

Trump meeting with Michigan Republicans will not include campaign-White House

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Michigan Republicans on Friday is not an advocacy meeting and will not include campaign officials, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, without providing further details of the...

Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths hit a record high of 141

Turkeys daily coronavirus death toll hit a record high 141 on Friday, according to the Health Ministry, as the country introduced new nationwide curbs amid a surge in cases in recent weeks.Under the new measures announced by President Tayyi...

EXCLUSIVE-German draft IT security law strives for consensus on telecoms vendor risks

Germany would need to reach a consensus within government that a telecoms vendor poses a national security threat in order to exclude its equipment from national 5G networks, according to draft legislation reviewed by Reuters on Friday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020